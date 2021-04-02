U.S. Battery unveils updated AGM battery line

U.S. Battery released its new line of AGM deep-cycle batteries designed to provide increased deep-cycling performance.

“Our advanced line of AGM Deep-Cycle batteries have features that improve cycling performance and longevity, which makes them a better choice for customers wanting maintenance-free reliable operation,” said Zachary Cox, U.S. Battery VP operations.

The new batteries are equipped with features such as the use of alloy grids for corrosion resistance, high-density positive active material and advanced glass mat separators. These components work together to maintain the battery cell structure during deep-cycling, limit acid stratification and inhibit internal shorts, according to the company.

The batteries also feature a carbon-enhanced negative active material that improves charge acceptance and cycling performance and that’s resistant to vibration, fully sealed and maintenance-free. U.S. Battery’s new AGM is designed to improve reliability, overall performance and delivers longer cycle life.

On top of the current 6-v, 8-v and 12-v models, the product line is also expanding to include new 6-v and 12-v options.

“More of our customers are asking for high-performance deep-cycle batteries that are maintenance-free and cost-effective alternatives to lithium,” said Don Wallace, U.S. Battery COO. “We’re responding with engineering that delivers the superior performance and reliability needed for modern battery-powered equipment and vehicles.”

The new AGM Deep-Cycle batteries are available now.