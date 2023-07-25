Your behavior appears to be a little unusual. Please verify that you are not a bot.


Underhill launches Featherweight Hose for pros in the landscape industry

July 25, 2023 -  By
0 Comments
(Photo: Underhill)

Underhill, a provider of solutions for the turf, agriculture and landscape industries, releases a new hose for the landscape industry.

Featherweight hoses are based on technology from the fire industry and adapted to work with commercial and residential landscape users. The ProLine version of featherweight hoses boasts an 800 psi burst pressure and 200 psi working pressure.

Underhill says this puts the featherweight series at the same level as high-end rubber hoses. The featherweight pro line is ¾ inch in diameter and weighs less than 12 pounds for a 100-foot hose

