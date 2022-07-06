Unicontrol introduces new 3D machine guidance systems

Unicontrol introduces Unicontrol3D, a 3D machine guidance system designed for companies using construction machinery.

“Companies face tighter cost controls and escalating supply-chain pressures and seek to get more from their technology. Our products are ready to ship now to meet immediate needs,” said Ehsan Ekhlas, co-founder and CCO.

Delays and cost overruns pose significant challenges to construction projects, with the industry being severely affected by supply chain issues and rising labor costs. Unicontrol says its 3D machine control solution for earthmoving equipment ensures the speed and accuracy of the project execution.

“The construction market is faced with many challenges. Making a cost-effective, easy-to-use 3D machine guidance system available to construction companies alleviates some of that pressure,” said Rich Hilliker, managing director, North America, Unicontrol. “Developed in collaboration with machine developers, our system ensures ease of use and delivers features most important to users.”

The company says its investment in user experience has been critical to the adoption of its innovative and reliable 3D machine guidance solution. In addition to developing a system with a fast learning curve for operators, Unicontrol says it recognizes that contractors sometimes need specific, configurable features unique to their operation or region.