Unilock offers online educational series

Unilock will host its Unilock Boots Online, an online hardscaping educational series designed to provide contractors with tips, techniques and know-how.

The one-hour sessions run from Feb. 2 through March 4 and are held every Tuesday and Thursday at 11 a.m. EST.

With a variety of concise programs presented over a period of weeks, Unilock experts from across North America will offer attendees best practices, installation demos and more.

Registration is free.