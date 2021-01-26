Unilock offers online educational series
Unilock will host its Unilock Boots Online, an online hardscaping educational series designed to provide contractors with tips, techniques and know-how.
The one-hour sessions run from Feb. 2 through March 4 and are held every Tuesday and Thursday at 11 a.m. EST.
With a variety of concise programs presented over a period of weeks, Unilock experts from across North America will offer attendees best practices, installation demos and more.
Registration is free.
- Feb. 2, Season kickoff: Unilock COO Scott Swierad and local Unilock business leaders will share new products, programs and initiatives Unilock has in store for 2021.
- Feb. 4, Efficiency Tools: Contractors will learn how to profit with the UniLyft and how four inexpensive tools can make all the difference on jobsites.
- Feb. 9, U-Cara Wall Cladding: Unilock experts demonstrate how to use the U-Cara Wall Mount system.
- Feb. 11, Faster Verticals: Unilock experts will demonstrate how to build custom-looking vertical features using the U-Cara Modular system for fire features, grill islands and outdoor kitchens.
- Feb. 16, Product Technologies: Learn more about Unilock’s EasyClean stain resistance and Enduracolor for a surface that is smooth underfoot.
- Feb. 18, Hardscape 101: Specially designed for new contractors, junior crew members and experienced professionals who want a refresher, this session dives into different base materials and job site best practices.
- Feb. 23, Wall Construction: This session will offer tips and tricks from Unilock experts that will enable you to install products more efficiently.
- Feb. 25, Mechanical Installation: This session will explore Unilyft for more efficient paver installation and mechanical installation of heavy duty retaining walls.
- March 2, Natural Stone: Unilock experts share the best way to install, seal and clean natural stone.
- March 4, Unilock Supports: The finale is a summary of everything local Unilock teams have to offer in 2021.