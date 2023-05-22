Unique Lighting Systems intros new adjustable landscape lighting fixtures

Unique Lighting Systems introduces new Inspira customizable lighting fixtures. Unique Lighting Systems said the Inspira line is a low-voltage LED solution combined with numerous options including correlated color temperature and red, green and blue adjustability.

“Inspira allows you to fully customize the lighting in your outdoor space by adjusting not only the color or white light temperature and brightness but also the fixture beam angles and spread,” said Peter Lackner, marketing manager for Unique Lighting Systems.

The fixtures connect to the cloud through the Unique Lighting Systems’ SMRTscape platform. The company said this will provide wireless control through the SMRTscape to allow users to adjust and control lighting at any time and create lighting effects.

“We had a customer looking for something different for their outdoor environment,” said Pat Pabich, president of YTL Inc., in Westlake Texas. “We can control the colors and brightness of the lights to create different moods, and the final effect was refined and completely customized to the customer’s needs.”