United Land Services adds Benchmark Landscaping and Georgia Scapes

United Land Services, No. 19 on the 2023 LM150 list of the top landscape companies in the country, acquired Benchmark Landscaping and Georgia Scapes. United Land Services is a commercial and residential landscape services platform backed by Centre Partners and LP First Capital.

This marks the company’s 18th acquisition since its founding in September 2020.

Jason Ackman, operator of Benchmark Landscaping in Kissimmee, Fla., and Adrian Pinto, owner of Georgia Scapes in Lilburn, Ga., will both join United Land Services.

Both companies provide landscape maintenance, enhancement and installation services primarily to commercial customers, including homeowners’ associations, community development districts, resorts and homebuilders.

“We are proud to welcome Benchmark and Georgia Scapes into our platform,” said Bob Blandford, United CEO. “With strong growth prospects, a stellar reputation for customer service and long-tenured customer relationships, Benchmark and Georgia Scapes are the perfect partners and align with United’s rapid growth plans.”

This year United Land Services added Herbafex, Greenway Lawn & Landscape Service and Sanford Tree Service, Landscape Service Professionals, Haverland Ag Innovations and Buccaneer Landscape Management.