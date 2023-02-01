United Land Services adds Buccaneer Landscape Management

United Land Services​ a full-service landscaping company in Jacksonville, Fla., and No. 24 on the 2022 LM150 list, added Haverland Ag Innovations, a sports turf management company in Boynton Beach, Fla., and Buccaneer Landscape Management, a commercial landscaping company based in St. Petersburg, Fla.

Chris Witherington founded Buccaneer in 2016. The company provides commercial landscape management, arbor care, irrigation and new construction landscape installation and has six locations throughout Florida.

“The Buccaneer team is excited to join forces with United and continue to grow and excel within the United organization,” Witherington. “We are proud of what we have done over the past 16 years and are excited to continue to grow with a company that still has the entrepreneurial spirit as United Land Services does.”

United Land Services said the addition of Buccaneer grows the company’s presence in the Sunshine State.

“United’s acquisition of Buccaneer Landscape Management is another step in our long-term strategy of growing our landscape maintenance business and strengthening our position as the Southeast’s leading landscaping company,” said Bob Blandford United’s CEO. “With its strong maintenance portfolio throughout Florida and focus on delivering quality service with a vast portfolio of work, Chris has established Buccaneer as one of Florida’s leading commercial landscaping services providers. We look forward to welcoming Buccaneer employees into the United team.”

Haverland Ag Innovations is a third-generation company specializing in sports turf maintenance throughout South Florida.

“Joining forces with United gives us the opportunity to continue to grow and expand our service offerings throughout the state. We are confident that partnering with a leading company in the industry will provide our employees with additional opportunities and our customers with enhanced services under one umbrella,” said President Keely Haverland.