United Land Services continues its acquisition trend with latest move

United Land Services, No. 24 on the 2022 LM150 list, of Jacksonville, Fla., recently added Herbafex, a commercial landscaping and pest control company based in Panama City Beach, Fla.

“United’s acquisition of Herbafex strengthens our position in the gulf and Panhandle area of Florida in both the maintenance, installation and pest control side of the business,” said Bob Blandford, United’s CEO. “With Herbafex’s long-standing reputation, we will continue to grow in the gulf and Panhandle area of Florida and add another well-run organization to our portfolio.”

Founded in 1993 Herbafex is a full-service landscaping company specializing in commercial landscape maintenance, irrigation, pest control and landscape installation throughout South Florida. Kevin and Jeremy Gillam, owners of Herbafex, and their management team and staff will join United Land Services.

“We chose to join with ULS because of their steadfast commitment to their employees and the high value they place on customer service. We look forward to realizing the potential this union will afford us and our community,” Jeremy Gillam said.

This move is the latest for the company following the recent acquisitions of Landscape Service Professionals, Haverland Ag Innovations and Buccaneer Landscape Management.