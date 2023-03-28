United Land Services latest acquisition strengthens presence in Florida

United Land Services added Landscape Service Professionals (LSP), a commercial landscaping company based in Coral Springs, Fla. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Landscape Service Professionals, founded in 1998, specializes in commercial landscape maintenance and installation, arbor care and irrigation in South Florida. Landscape Service Professionals’ owners Karmen and Steve Burn and Tom and Sandy Benton as well as the company’s management team and staff join United Land Services.

“We chose to join with United Land Services as we felt their business model, work culture and expertise in the landscape industry was a perfect match for our team, broadening opportunities for our clients and staff. We look forward to being a part of this dynamic organization,” said Sandy Benton.

United Land Services, No. 24 on the 2022 LM150 list, is headquartered in Jacksonville, Fla.

“United’s acquisition of Landscape Service Professionals strengthens our position in South Florida in both the maintenance and installation side of the business,” said Bob Blandford, United’s CEO. “With LSPs long standing reputation we will continue to grow in South Florida and add another well-run organization to our portfolio.”

This move is the latest for the company following the recent acquisitions of Haverland Ag Innovations, a sports turf management company in Boynton Beach, Fla., and Buccaneer Landscape Management, a commercial landscaping company based in St. Petersburg, Fla.