United Land Services makes 16th acquisition

United Land Services, No. 24 on the 2022 LM150 list, of Jacksonville, Fla., added Greenway Lawn & Landscape Service and Sanford Tree Service.

Founded in 2014 and headquartered in Jacksonville, Fla., Greenway Lawn & Landscape and Sanford Tree Service provide landscape maintenance, enhancement and tree care services primarily to commercial customers.

United Land Services said Greenway’s executive leadership team including Sasa Popovic and JD Nixon will remain with the company.

“United’s acquisition of Greenway is another step in our long-term strategy of building density in attractive geographic markets while strengthening our ability to continue to offer high-quality landscaping services for our customers,” said Bob Blandford, founder and CEO of United. “With deep-rooted customer relationships, a disciplined operating approach, and best-in-class customer service reputation, the United platform is very well-positioned for organic and acquisition growth going forward.”

Since September 2020, United Land Services — formed by Centre Partners and LP First Capital — has completed 16 add-on acquisitions (including Landscape Service Professionals, Haverland Ag Innovations and Buccaneer Landscape Management and Herbafex of Panama City Beach, Fla.) grown to more than 1,200 employees and established 20-plus branches across metropolitan areas in the Southeast.