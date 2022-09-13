Your behavior appears to be a little unusual. Please verify that you are not a bot.


United Rentals to offer JCB electric ride-on options

September 13, 2022
United Rentals purchased JCB’s HTD-5E electronic dumpsters — a ride-on utility compact tractor — for its rental fleet.

The tracked e-dumpster is offered as a high-tip, ride-on model, capable of carrying up to 1,102 lbs. Its lithium-ion battery pack powers the machine for a full-day work shift. United Rentals expects to deploy the vehicles in the last quarter of 2022. 

The HTD-5E E-Dumpster’s electric drive makes the machine suitable for indoor work, tunneling applications and urban sites that require low noise and zero exhaust emissions. The e-dumpster includes a SmartStep feature that offers safety and operator comfort. With the feature, stepping off the machine isolates power to the tracks while still allowing the use of the hydraulics and skip. 

