University of Tennessee launches turf new professional program

January 25, 2023 -  By
The University of Tennessee introduces its UT Certified Lawn Care Professional Program.

This self-paced online introductory program is designed to help individuals learn the skills needed to establish and maintain both warm- and cool-season turfgrasses effectively. University of Tennessee faculty and staff will teach this program

Topics include turfgrass identification, turfgrass selection, soil fertility, water management, planting and establishment, weeds, diseases, pests, integrated pest management and maintenance and operation of turfgrass equipment. More information on the new certified lawn care professional program, including links to enroll, can be found online.

