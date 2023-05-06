Unveiling of new zero-turn mower from RedMax for cutting season

RedMax launched the CZT6-TX zero-turn mower for the 2023 cutting season.

Equipped with a Kawasaki FX1000 fuel-injected engine, it features a commercial-duty drive system that allows ground speeds up to 12 mph.

The 6-inch deep cutting deck is made of 7-gauge commercial-grade steel, fitted with 10-inch cast iron blade spindles. It comes with a 10-gallon fuel capacity.

The CZT6-TX includes an automatic parking brake, a hands-free deck lift system and a full-suspension seat.

“The CZT60TX is our most powerful commercial zero-turn mower yet and it is built to last, with industrial-grade components that can withstand the demands of any commercial landscaping job,” said Sean Dwyer, wheeled product manager at RedMax.