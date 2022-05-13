Upgraded robotic mowing tech launched by Robin Autopilot, Lawn Buddy

Robin Autopilot and robots-as-a-service (RaaS) are teaming up to integrate with Lawn Buddy’s lawn and landscaping business management software.

Combining the tech allows users to track robotic mowers on the job, monitor robotic ware and connect business owners to their lawn shop.

“Now, our users will be able to take advantage of the benefits of Lawn Buddy technology to virtually manage their crews in the field, simplify the invoicing process, and improve customer relationship management,” said Logan Fahey, chief executive officer of Robin Autopilot. “We are pleased to offer these additional benefits to our users as we continue to expand and help landscapers throughout the US grow their businesses by providing complete, eco-friendly solutions.”

According to the company, combining Lawn Buddy’s web and mobile-based software with Robin Autopilot’s multi-manufacturer platform, which includes RaaS hardware and software, proprietary products such as robotic doors, as well as financing, marketing, training and other support, will enhance the ability of landscape service providers to run a profitable and growing RaaS business.

“At Lawn Buddy, our mission is to provide business owners the advanced tools and technology to spend less time managing and more time working to build their businesses,” said Steven Werner, CEO of Lawn Buddy. “We are proud to join with Robin Autopilot in their efforts to bring the benefits of innovative business management software and robotic mowing solutions to a growing number of lawn and landscaping professionals across the US.”