Upgraded screw log splitters released from U.S. Pride Products

U.S. Pride Products, a manufacturer of cone screw log splitters, released of the HF-800 cone screw splitter with an integrated 52-inch rotating grapple (patent pending).

This new combination attachment will allow excavator operators to split big logs and clean up the split material with the grapple for staging or further processing using one machine. To allow the dual-function splitter and grapple to work on standard excavator hydraulics, U.S. Pride Products developed a new hydraulic valve controlled by an electric solenoid. A simple switch allows the operator to instantly change between splitting and grapple functions.

Charlie VanDusartz, president of U.S. Pride Products added, “This new combined grapple and HF-800 cone splitter is a game changer for users. Operators should be much more efficient because one operator and machine can now do what it took two pieces of equipment to do previously.”

Customers may purchase the complete cone splitter with grapple attachment or upgrade their existing HF-500, HF-600 or HF-800 cone splitters with the new grapple upgrade package.