Valley Industries adds hardcore electric hose reel

Valley Industries adds new hardcore electric hose reels. These heavy-duty aluminum constructed hose reels feature a compact footprint with a universal mounting pattern for a quick install or uninstall.

Its chain and sprocket feature, powered by a 12-volt and 3 horsepower motor, makes it easy to rewind the hose.

Other features include a new, open-core design for simplified hose installation to the ½-inch FNPT inlet and stainless-steel, self-aligning bearings and the reel is available in 12- and 18-inch setups.

Operators can fit this reel with low-pressure (725 PSI) and high-pressure (5000 PSI) ½-inch FNPT swivels. Stacking kits and hose guides are available.