Vanguard Commercial Power
Landscape professionals power their mowers with the Vanguard® BIG BLOCK™ 40.0 HP EFI/ETC Engine to stay on schedule and keep their businesses profitable. This V-Twin workhorse features Vanguard’s Electronic Throttle Control system that maintains smooth, consistent power in any environment — eliminating the need to mow the toughest turf twice. Vanguard’s Electronic Fuel Injection system helps the engine use fuel more efficiently, cutting operating costs. Debris- and air-management features enhance engine durability and performance. And its oil system improves lubrication, maximizes engine life and extends oil change intervals to reduce time and money spent on mower maintenance.