Vectorworks’ 2023 updates to improve efficiencies for designers

Vectorworks‘ 2023 product line will provide professionals with time-saving tools. The company’s upcoming release includes Vectorworks Architect, Landmark, Spotlight and Fundamentals, along with 2023 versions of ConnectCAD, Braceworks and Vision.

“For Vectorworks 2023, we have spent our time focused on improving our software so designers don’t feel bogged down by the technology but instead find efficiencies that let them focus on imaginative and creative designs,” said Biplab Sarkar, Vectorworks CEO.

The company said its 2023 release will bring significant updates to architects’ building information modeling (BIM) workflows. The company re-engineered and modernized core architectural objects through all phases of a project, reducing the amount of manual work needed to create and edit day-to-day documentation.

A new graphic legends tool aims to help with challenges related to creating object types and drawing key legends. The smart tool completely removes the manual process of creating graphic legends, automatically coordinating resources used and providing an easy editing and customization process.

In addition, door and window objects can now be created and edited by simply drawing a rectangle on the face of the wall in 3D or a line spanning the opening in 2D. They can also be interactively edited for easier updating and modeling.

New Revit file import options give more flexibility when collaborating with consultants and clients using the software. Vectorworks will now support the translation of more Revit object types and provide better organization of the imported file data making it easier to design a project within the context of existing information and reference a Revit file directly.

Upgraded BIM collaboration

Users will experience better, faster and more accurate BIM collaboration when using BIM Collaboration Format (BCF) files. Now, as a web palette, the users deploying BCF Manager will have the ability to keep open, manage and model changes with cloud-based collaboration tools, Vectorworks said.

A new home screen provides a single source for getting started, learning, training and more. A new offset edge tool focuses on a streamlined and smooth 3D modeling process letting users offset edges and push/pull faces from both planar and non-planar surfaces.

Additionally, updates to the shaded render mode will reportedly support an unlimited number of light sources, environmental lighting reflections and object reflections.

Expanded plant options

By partnering with Laubwerk, version 2023 will also provide users with new library of 3D plant geometry with a wide range of detail levels, seasonal changes and growth representations.

Upgraded spotlight cable tools let users define the entry and exit of cables in a cable run, and a new property view tab in the power planning palette will allow for easier selection and editing of objects in models. Additionally, updates to the cable path now allow reporting of all associated cables to a data tag for easier documentation.

ConnectCAD improvements include a faster and more accurate way to create cable riser diagrams and reports, file organization with an updated class structure and the ability to specify device locations for more automated equipment lists.