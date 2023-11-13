Vectorworks first update for 2024 product line provides colorful update for users

Vectorworks released its first update for the Vectorworks 2024 product line, unveiling a new partnership with NCS Colour, the leading provider of color communication solutions and delivering updates designed to enhance user experience and introduce improvements to newly added tools.

In collaboration with NCS Colour, the NCS+ Prointegration offers Vectorworks users access to the web app that bridges impactful color work with desktop compatibility. With an NCS+ Pro subscription, the integration lets architects and interior designers identify, define and visualize NCS color concepts into their Vectorworks projects.

“NCS Colour is widely regarded as the global standard for exceptional color communication tools, and we are thrilled to offer our users the opportunity to access its extensive range of resources through this cutting-edge integration,” said Senior Industry Specialist, Interior Architecture for Vectorworks, Kesoon Chance. “The NCS+ Pro integration offers Vectorworks users an automated process, simplifying the development of color concepts in their projects and opening up new avenues for expressing their creativity.”

Powered by the science behind NCS – Natural Colour System, NCS+ helps users get inspired, find the right colors and create mood boards throughout the design phase of a project.

Users will also find improved texturing of railing, hardscape and fence objects for even better visual quality in both Shaded render and other Renderworks modes. Additionally, landscape architects and designers can now enjoy enhanced IFC support for plants, fence and hardscape objects.

The NCS+ Pro plugin can be installed via the Install Partner Product command within the Vectorworks platform.

This update is available to download for all currently released English-based versions of Vectorworks 2024. To install the update, select “Check for Updates” from the Vectorworks menu (Mac) or the Help menu (Windows).

New users can also try the product with a 7-day trial of Vectorworks Design Suite.