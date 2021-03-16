Vectorworks releases 3rd service pack for 2021 product line

Vectorworks has released its third service pack for the Vectorworks 2021 product line focusing on key updates for its architecture, landscape architecture and entertainment design customers.

Notable highlights include new partnerships and functionality in Vectorworks Cloud Services, along with direct access to create and edit GDTF fixtures in the Vectorworks Spotlight interface, according to the company.

“The release of Vectorworks 2021 Service Pack 3 exemplifies our focus to provide quality and performance improvements for the industries we serve and ensure designers that their workflow is always fully supported,” said Vectorworks Chief Technology Officer Steve Johnson. “Our dedication lies in partnering with applications that provide innovative technology solutions. Including BIM workflows, entertainment industry product improvements and supporting further integrations with the GDTF standard, we continue to deliver solutions and progressive workflows giving designers the freedom to bring their visions to life.”

Vectorworks 2021 Service Pack 3 users now have a high-quality method for exporting their 3D BIM and design models to Twinmotion, Unreal Engine and other Epic Games products that support the Datasmith file format. Vectorworks has used the Datasmith SDK to ensure greater fidelity of the model export to these real-time rendering applications. For Mac users, this newest connection makes it possible to connect the most popular design software with the desired real-time rendering solution.

Additionally, Vectorworks’ partnership with its Nemetschek sister company, Solibri, brings architecture and landscape architecture users a new Solibri Direct connection. This two-way connection creates a live sync of a Vectorworks BIM model to its corresponding IFC model in Solibri Office for model verification, checking and coordination. Changes made to the Vectorworks model geometry or data immediately synchronize with the IFC model. Customers also have the option to choose what type of changes to send to Solibri. When running a model check or verification in Solibri, identified problems will sync with Vectorworks so customers can easily make changes. Solibri Direct makes model coordination and checking faster and more effective.

This service pack also includes improvements to the base quantities included for IFC export. Common objects including roofs, slabs, hardscapes, landscape areas and columns now have accurate base quantities assigned by default. This provides better interoperability with software packages that do quantity takeoff calculations, and 4D and 5D BIM simulations.

Project sharing and collaboration has been enhanced with the Vectorworks Cloud Services folder sharing capabilities. With the new “sync and edit” permission, participants can sync a shared folder to their local desktop computer, enabling workflows that require multiple users to access and edit files stored in a common location. This means for Vectorworks Architect, Landmark, Spotlight and Designer users, project sharing and workgroup folders are now supported.

The GDTF Fixture Builder, created by the GDTF Group and available at gdtf-share.com, is a web-based tool that helps users and lighting manufacturers create. GDTF files that adhere to DIN SPEC 15800. Vectorworks Spotlight now includes access to the GDTF fixture builder directly within the Vectorworks interface, enabling customers to update all instances of GDTF lighting devices directly from the design interface. An internet connection is not required.

Vectorworks 2021 Service Pack 3 also includes fixes to Schematic Views in Vectorworks Spotlight and additional quality fixes detailed in the tech bulletin. This Service Pack is available as a downloadable updater for all U.S. English-based versions of Vectorworks 2021, including Vectorworks Architect, Landmark, Spotlight, Designer, Fundamentals, Braceworks, ConnectCAD and Vision.