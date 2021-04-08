Vectorworks to host virtual open house event on April 21

Vectorworks will host its first open house for all users on Wednesday, April 21.

The virtual event will provide customers in the architecture, landscape architecture and entertainment design industries the opportunity to meet the minds behind the software. Users will be able to ask questions of product experts and dive into new and improved software features.

“Bringing this new global experience to the Vectorworks community is the perfect opportunity to connect with users all over the world to incorporate their feedback and requests into our development process,” said Darick DeHart, chief product officer at Vectorworks. “We can’t wait to open our virtual doors and interact with customers from each industry on a plethora of topics from BIM and GIS workflows to performance improvements and upcoming new features designed to improve the everyday experience in Vectorworks products.”

The event will feature a series of Zoom rooms that focus on a wide range of topics, including:

Public development road map

Collaboration

Algorithms-aided design (AAD)

3D modeling and rendering

Entertainment design

Site design and GIS workflows

BIM and data management

Academics

Licensing and purchasing options

Usability and learning

The event will take place from 9 a.m. until 7 p.m. ET. Register free here.