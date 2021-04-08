Your behavior appears to be a little unusual. Please verify that you are not a bot.


Vectorworks to host virtual open house event on April 21

April 8, 2021 -  By
0 Comments
Vectorworks virtual event will allow users to join a series of Zoom rooms that focus on a wide range of topics. (Photo courtesy of Vectorworks)

Vectorworks virtual event will allow users to join a series of Zoom rooms that focus on a wide range of topics. (Photo courtesy of Vectorworks)

Vectorworks will host its first open house for all users on Wednesday, April 21.

The virtual event will provide customers in the architecture, landscape architecture and entertainment design industries the opportunity to meet the minds behind the software. Users will be able to ask questions of product experts and dive into new and improved software features.

“Bringing this new global experience to the Vectorworks community is the perfect opportunity to connect with users all over the world to incorporate their feedback and requests into our development process,” said Darick DeHart, chief product officer at Vectorworks. “We can’t wait to open our virtual doors and interact with customers from each industry on a plethora of topics from BIM and GIS workflows to performance improvements and upcoming new features designed to improve the everyday experience in Vectorworks products.”

The event will feature a series of Zoom rooms that focus on a wide range of topics, including:

  • Public development road map
  • Collaboration
  • Algorithms-aided design (AAD)
  • 3D modeling and rendering
  • Entertainment design
  • Site design and GIS workflows
  • BIM and data management
  • Academics
  • Licensing and purchasing options
  • Usability and learning

The event will take place from 9 a.m. until 7 p.m. ET. Register free here.

Related Articles

Using software to makes designs a reality
Vectorworks releases 3rd service pack for 2021 product line
Companies in the News: Updates from ASV Holdings, Takeuchi and more
Key takeaways from Landscapes 2020
This article is tagged with , , and posted in Design/Build+Installation
LM Staff

About the Author:

Post a Comment