Vectorworks to offer new online professional certification training courses

Vectorworks will offer a new professional certification course program for its Architect, Landmark and Spotlight programs. The comprehensive courses cover the essential tools, commands and concepts needed to increase proficiency in Vectorworks’ products. Attendees can actively participate in the course sessions, ask industry experts questions and join real-time discussions through live online classes.

“Earning a Vectorworks professional certification is a key differentiator for designers,” said Juan Almansa, Vectorworks customer success director. “Not only does the course allow you to tap into the full potential of your chosen Vectorworks product and improve workflows, but it also provides a critical resume enhancement. The certification distinction allows you to stand out from the competition and showcase your competency in industry-leading software to your clients, employers and colleagues.”

Designers can prepare for three upcoming courses, with more opportunities to come in 2023 according to the company.

Vectorworks Landmark Certification

Audience: Vectorworks Landmark or Design Suite users in the landscape architecture and design industry.

Schedule: Oct. 31 to Nov. 3 | 10 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. EST.

Duration: 4 sessions, approximately 10 hours (including breaks).

Requirements: Installed and activated license for Vectorworks Landmark or Design Suite 2022 or more recent.

Vectorworks Architect Certification

Audience: Vectorworks Architect or Design Suite users in the architectural industry.

Schedule: Nov. 1 to Nov. 29 | 10 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. EST.

Duration: 7 sessions, approximately 17 hours (including breaks).

Requirements: Installed and activated license for Vectorworks Architect or Design Suite 2022 or more recent.

Vectorworks Spotlight Certification

Audience: Vectorworks Spotlight or Design Suite users in the entertainment and lighting design industry.

Schedule: Nov. 28 to Dec. 2 | 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. EST.

Duration: 5 sessions, approximately 30 hours (including breaks).

Requirements: Installed and activated license for Vectorworks Spotlight or Design Suite 2022 or more recent.

Participants of all courses will receive access to recordings of each session to review on-demand for six months. They will also be registered to take the Vectorworks professional certification exam for their corresponding industry specialization.