Vectorworks to release 2024 version of product line with numerous software updates

Vectorworks will release the 2024 version of its product line, which includes Vectorworks Architect, Landmark, Spotlight, Design Suite and Fundamentals, along with 2024 versions of ConnectCAD, Braceworks and Vision.

“Vectorworks 2024 represents a significant move forward in integrating our tools into specific design workflows. By taking a holistic and high-level approach, we work hard to ensure that our software aligns seamlessly with the natural processes of designers,” said Biplab Sarkar, Ph.D., CEO of Vectorworks. “From ideation to final execution, this latest version has been carefully crafted to ensure new tools and existing features work together harmoniously to diminish disruptions and enhance productivity.”

For all designers

Vectorworks 2024 delivers an updated and modernized user interface that makes working in Vectorworks more efficient and easier to customize, according to the company. The updated version brings a wide range of tools to the forefront, so users can decide how to organize tools and shortcuts for easy access.

Additionally, Vectorworks rebuilt project sharing to ensure project data and geometry is always current in a project file. Project Sharing+ tracks every change, every time and substantially improves reliability. Designers will have the ability to save custom viewport settings as “styles,” making them easily transferable between viewports on different sheets or project files..

The newly added ability to reference data from native Excel files reduces manual steps and the risk of user input error, resulting in better connectivity to external data.

Improvements to shadow casting and the addition of camera settings allow designers to define depth of field, exposure and bloom for real-world camera-like effects in the real-time shaded rendering mode.

For landscape architects and designers

The new, automated fence tool saves designers time while designing in 2D and 3D and also allow for accurate material reporting. It is optimized for simplified and detailed representations and supports integrated posts, gates and terrain-conforming options like sloped or stepped. Landscape designers now have the necessary tool to design a complete fence project in 2D and 3D for more accurate documentation and better collaboration.

The upcoming English language release is expected to become available in September to active Vectorworks Service Select members and subscription customers.