Vectorworks webinar to discuss net-zero water landscapes

Vectorworks’ latest webinar for industry professionals highlights the future of net-zero water and stormwater landscapes.

The session will take place from 2-3 p.m. Eastern Standard Time on Thursday, Aug. 18. More information and registration are found here.

Participants will learn how to define net-zero water landscapes, and understand the use of rain gardens along with other green infrastructure concepts in reducing energy-dependent water use on sites and historical tools such as water harvesting and cool benches that promote zero water usage.

Education credits from the Association of Professional Landscape Designers and Landscape Architecture Continuing Education System will be earned by those who attend.