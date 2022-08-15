Your behavior appears to be a little unusual. Please verify that you are not a bot.


Vectorworks webinar to discuss net-zero water landscapes

August 15, 2022 -  By
0 Comments

Vectorworks’ latest webinar for industry professionals highlights the future of net-zero water and stormwater landscapes.

The session will take place from 2-3 p.m. Eastern Standard Time on Thursday, Aug. 18. More information and registration are found here.

Participants will learn how to define net-zero water landscapes, and understand the use of rain gardens along with other green infrastructure concepts in reducing energy-dependent water use on sites and historical tools such as water harvesting and cool benches that promote zero water usage.

Education credits from the Association of Professional Landscape Designers and Landscape Architecture Continuing Education System will be earned by those who attend.

Related Articles

Get prepared for the future with Greg Herring’s webinar
Hunter Industries, Irrigation Association offer profitability tips in webinar
FMC to host free webinar on pesticide labels
Next Target Specialty Products webinar tackles supply and pricing management
This article is tagged with , , and posted in Irrigation+Water Management

Post a Comment