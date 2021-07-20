Virtual landscape lighting conference planned

The Irrigation Association (AI) and the Association of Outdoor Lighting Professionals (AOLP), will co-host a Landscape Lighting Conference Aug. 23, 12-4 p.m. EST.

The organizations said this virtual event will draw together lighting experts to provide content about current trends and best practices in the landscape lighting industry. Registration is currently open for this event.

The AOLP & IA Landscape Lighting Conference will put the spotlight on this booming trend in the industry. The conference will feature speakers and panel discussions covering topics ranging from network connectivity and codes to holiday lighting and more. The event will also include a special showcase highlighting the latest landscape lighting products and technologies.

“As outdoor lighting has continued to grow over the years, AOLP prides itself in bringing together expert lighting designers and installers from across the country to elevate this thriving industry,” said Lisa Ruggiers, AOLP executive director. “This exciting opportunity to partner with IA will enhance the delivery of quality and creative outdoor lighting solutions to our varied segments of the landscape industry.”

The AOLP & IA Landscape Lighting Conference is sponsored by premier sponsors F/X Luminaire and S4 Lights and presenting sponsor Horizon.