Vista Professional Outdoor Lighting adds audio system

Vista Professional Outdoor Lighting is now offering “Sound by Vista,” an outdoor audio system.

“Over the past year, we’ve continued to see more people spending time at home, and especially, in their own outdoor spaces,” said Cruz Pérez, vice president of sales and marketing for Vista Professional Outdoor Lighting. “As a result, more people are interested in enhancing their outdoor living experiences with products like outdoor sound systems. We introduced Sound by Vista to provide our contractor customers with a simple opportunity to enhance their revenue streams while providing their residential clients with the benefits of a fun, easy-to-use sound system that truly ‘brings the entertainment outdoors.’”

The Sound by Vista SBV-10-4 Hi-Fi Landscape Audio System is designed to work with most two-channel receivers or amplifiers and supports up to six outdoor satellite speakers and one dual subwoofer. The standard system includes four speakers and one dual subwoofer with the option to purchase two additional speakers available separately.

The 10-inch Dual VC Long Throw Driver subwoofer and the four included 4-inch satellite speakers feature a PP waterproof cone with a rubber surround. The 150W subwoofer has a frequency response of 40-85Hz + 3 dB and measures approximately 12.68 inches by 16.54 inches. It can be positioned in the ground vertically or horizontally. The 100W satellite speakers have a 0.75-inch marine-grade PEI tweeter with a frequency response of 80Hz-20kHz. They are made with acrylonitrile styrene acrylate to withstand harsh weather conditions and come with 11-inch ground stakes.

Vista recommends placing the subwoofer and satellite speakers evenly throughout the landscape and connecting them with multistrand direct burial wire only for the best audio experience. Speakers should be placed 6 to 8 feet apart with the subwoofer in the center of the speaker arrangement. The SBV-10-4 Hi-Fi system comes with a limited five-year warranty.