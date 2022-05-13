Volvo CE announces new electric compact wheel loader and compact excavator models

Customers can now reserve any of Volvo Construction Equipment’s three newest electric machine models: the L20 Electric compact wheel loader and the EC18 and ECR18 Electric compact excavators.

Additionally, the 22-ton EC230 Electric excavator, which is not yet commercially available, will be available for demos.

“Off-road equipment is the next frontier in electric vehicles,” said Stephen Roy, president, Region North America at Volvo CE. “Fleets need cleaner solutions to meet growing regulations and societal demand, and now we have five electric compact models for our customers to choose from.”

The L20 Electric compact wheel loader and EC18 and ECR18 Electric compact excavators join the L25 Electric compact wheel loader and ECR25 Electric compact excavator — which will be delivered to customers in the coming weeks — in the Volvo electric machine lineup. Deliveries of the three newest models are expected in 2023.

The L20 Electric compact wheel loader features a 1.8-ton payload and a parallel-type linkage (Z-bar linkage optional). Expected to deliver up to six hours of active work per charge, the machine comes with a choice of a battery pack (33kWh or 40kWh) and reduces maintenance by 30 percent. Near-silent operation enhances operator comfort, a new automatic park brake with hill-hold functionality and a range of customizable work modes.

The 1.8-ton EC18 and short-swing ECR18 Electric compact excavators provide the same stability and operator experience customers expect from their diesel counterparts but with the benefit of low noise, low vibration and more responsive hydraulics due to the immediate torque. Both deliver four hours of active work per charge (depending on the environment and task).

All three machines come with an integrated onboard charger, allowing them to charge from zero to 100 percent in under six hours using the J1772 AC Charging cable on a 240-volt outlet — the same plug and charging system on a typical electric vehicle.