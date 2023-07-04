Volvo CE intros electric charging protocol to assist shift to electric

Volvo Construction Equipment makes its 48-volt DC protocol for electric charging solutions available.

Volvo said the solution will help customers understand their charging needs. Volvo said, specifically those customers with multibranded fleets will likely need to source multiple different chargers.

Volvo CE opted to publish its own brand-agnostic software protocol, as well as plug specifications, used on its 48-volt off-board DC chargers — with DC charging. The company said this enables other OEMs and suppliers to use it in the development of their own charging solutions for compact machines.

With the move, Volvo CE said it aims to facilitate and accelerate electromobility transformation.

“We want to contribute to a standardized, reliable and efficient electric ecosystem that makes it easy for our customers to go electric. Today, lacking a standard brand-agnostic charging interface for compact machines, our customers will need different chargers for different machine brands” said Fredrik Tjernström, electromobility solutions sales at Volvo CE. “By making our charging interface public, we hope that we will see more and more charging solution providers and other machine OEMs using one and the same charging protocol — moving us a step closer to an industry standard for the benefit of customers everywhere.”

The 48-volt DC protocol from Volvo CE is a free resource and is available here.