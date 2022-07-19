WAC Landscape Lighting unveils field-adjustable wall fixtures
WAC Landscape Lighting introduces its low-voltage, field-adjustable, up/down cylinder wall sconces.
The wall mount cylinders offer an adjustable beam angle from 35 to 55 degrees with selectable correlated color temperatures; Warm White 2700K, Pure White 3000K and Cool White 4000K.
Less than seven inches tall, the diminutive fixture provides field-adjustable uplighting, downlighting or both.
All fixtures are offered in bronze, black and white finishes on an aluminum body.