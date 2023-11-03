Walk Your Plans offers immersive design experience

Walk Your Plans (WYP), a technology-driven projection facility, created a new way for designers and landscape contractors to present floor plan drawings to their respective clients. Using seven state-of-the-art projectors, the company provides unique interactive capabilities between design plans and the end user.

“It’s difficult for people to comprehend accurate size and space when looking at building plans on paper or a computer,” said Jackson Heller, managing partner of Walk Your Plans. “But when we initiate a full-scale presentation, the entirety of our showroom is transformed into a new space, which gives the client the most realistic interpretation of their future project before construction begins.”

Walk Your Plans’ Cleveland location is its first in Ohio and the only operating entity of its kind in the Midwest. The company said it utilizes a multifaceted projection approach, displaying building plans on the floor as well as the adjacent wall, providing precise elevation readings such as countertops, outdoor spaces and more.

“Our services focus on the preconstruction and design phase and benefit all interested parties by solidifying plans or identifying change orders needed before construction commences,” said Joe Matejka Jr., founder and president of Walk Your Plans.

Industry partners include Ground Works Land Design, Zbin Landscaping and Latina Design Build Group. All certified partners operate projection services through an annual tiered subscription model broken down by hour usage within the facility.