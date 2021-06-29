Warren Equity Partners buys 3 companies, forms new brand

Warren Equity Partners has rolled together several recently purchased landscape management companies into Gunnison, a brand that focuses on vegetation management services for utility, residential, commercial and government markets.

To form the brand, Warren bought Pittman’s Tree and Landscaping in Royal, Va.; West Tree Service in Little Rock, Ark., which offers services in Arkansas, Oklahoma, Mississippi and Louisiana; and Woodson., also based in Little Rock.

Warren Equity has completed seven acquisitions since establishing its platform in 2020.

Headquartered in Atlanta, Gunnison provides comprehensive tree removal, right-of-way maintenance and tree management services to electric utilities, residential homes, commercial buildings and municipalities.

Warren Equity Principal Michael Zhang said Gunnison’s services are “local in service but national in scale. The fragmented vegetation management industry is ripe for consolidation of regional market leaders who, together on the same team, will better serve our customers and play a critical role in maintaining the aging electric grid.”

Calley Pittman of Pittman, Ford Overton of West Tree Service and Steve Woodson of Woodson will continue to lead their respective companies and will maintain significant equity stakes in Gunnison. Matt Cathell, the founder of Gunnison Tree Services and a significant shareholder in the company, will serve as CEO of Gunnison.

Cathell said, “We are well-positioned to achieve our strategic growth plan, both organically and through add-on acquisitions, while continuing to provide our customers quality service.”

The Gunnison platform includes Gunnison Tree Services, New Urban Forestry, Oddjob Tree Specialists, Redfern Tree Service, Pittman, West Tree Service and Woodson.