Water wisdom

Getting smart about water conservation

Company: Weisburg Landscape Maintenance

Founded: 2003

Location: Colorado Springs, Colo.

Service mix: 58% maintenance, 22% construction, 20% snow services

Customer mix: 100% commercial

Annual revenue: $5 million

Eric Moroski, vice president and co-owner of Weisburg Landscape Maintenance, reflects on how his company has become a strong ambassador of smart irrigation.

We always had a heavy interest in irrigation because where we live, Colorado Springs and the Front Range, are high, semiarid plains. Water is always an issue. We got to where we are now with efficient irrigation and conservation because we had a massive drought in 2002 that changed the landscape of Colorado.

It was bad. Drought restrictions came into play, and that hadn’t really happened before. It really put the spotlight on plant selection and smart irrigation. I came into the company in 2003, but I was involved in 2002 with green industry advocacy, and we had a seat at the table to be able to say that we can both have nice landscapes and save water.

Colorado Springs takes about 70 percent of its water from the Western Slope in the Colorado River Basin. We don’t have a major river running through our town. It’s the reason why (the city is) so involved and also nationally known on our water conservation efforts and how we acquired and secured water all these years to make us a great city. There’s a conservation department that doesn’t care for having bluegrass on the Front Range, but if it’s done smartly, we can all live in harmony, to be cheesy.

We (as an area) thought, we already squeezed our lawns, we can accept a few brown spots here and there in the summertime when it doesn’t rain. It became more of, ‘Let’s have less lawn and more of a xeric model and understand irrigation better.’

In 2002, technology was limited, and in Colorado before that drought, if you had a brown spot in the middle of a big (turfgrass) area, you turned up all the zones. You just watered it. When we went to two-day-per-week restrictions in 2003 and 2004, people understood that we’d been wasting water. That was a critical point in water conservation.

The equipment has evolved from just throwing in sprinklers and setting it and forgetting it without any thought to what water efficiency is. That changed by way of education to get to the point where we know what new technology is, and we know how to use it and implement it.

From the very beginning, we have embraced the National Association of Landscape Professionals’ Landscape Industry Certified program. We embraced that in the early 2000s. I got mine back in 2004. In 2017 and 2018, we made the top three companies in America for how many people on staff that were certified. It’s a big deal, and we’re not that big of a company, but it made me appreciate the emphasis we put on education early on. At this point, all of our irrigation staff are certified, which has put us in a position of being a leader in our region.

Doing right by clients

Company: Earthworks

Founded: 1979

Location: Alvarado, Texas

Service mix: 95% commercial, 5% municipal

Customer mix: 60% maintenance, 23% design/build, 12% irrigation, 5% tree care

Annual revenue: $27 million projected in 2020

Chris Lee, president of Earthworks, lays out how the company builds trust with clients and, in turn, maximizes water savings.

The company was initially started in 1979 by my stepdad as a residential landscaping company called MC Lawn & Landscape. In 1987, we started to do more commercial work. The name was changed to Earthworks.

I came on in 1998. At that time, we hit $1 million for the first time ever. We had about 30 employees and 30 trucks.

We have built an almost $30 million landscape company without employing a single sales person. The only form of advertising we do is educational marketing. None of our account managers or techs are on commission.

We don’t want techs to be incentivized to give our clients bad ideas because there’s money in it for them. If it’s not good for the client, we don’t want to do the work. It’s great for the client to have that level of trust with us to know we have no incentive to do anything that’s not right.

Over the years, we’ve discovered that 95 percent of the problems we have with clients stem from a lack of understanding. The education started as a result of the economy going down in 2007 and 2008 because of the housing crisis. A lot of our clients decided to start repairing irrigation themselves.

There’s a potential for revenue loss, which is not good, but there’s also potential for frustration because if an irrigation repair is not done correctly, it’s easy for our guys to run over a head that’s not installed properly or for the client to not use proper nozzles so that things don’t get watered properly, and then we get blamed for why things are dying.

The initial idea was if we can’t avoid (clients) doing this, we need to help them do it right. We started doing these classes, but we found that once people got a grasp of how complex irrigation is, it dawned on them that they didn’t have any idea what they were doing.

We went in with the intention of helping them do it right but came out with a lot more business because they realized there was a lot to it. It’s not just screwing the sprinkler head on where the old one was.

We’d always done the classes in person. Since COVID-19, we came up with a digital version. We tailor them to an individual client. We bring breakfast and have an hour and a half of stuff to go through to help the managers of the client understand irrigation.

Our other big initiative with irrigation is pushing all our clients onto an ET-based irrigation platform. We’ve been under restrictions for several years, and the more precise you can be about putting the right amount of water at each location, the more effective you are at managing the landscape and the less capital loss you have to deal with.

We’re working it into our maintenance agreements as part of the deal. We’ve probably converted 60 percent of our clients to Weathermatic SmartLine, ET-based controllers, and it’s great for the clients, it’s great for the environment, but it also is great for our internal efficiency. Previously, where you had to have two guys in a truck to go change some settings, now an account manager from his phone can do the same thing.

We’ve incentivized clients by providing labor at no charge, which we make up through the contract. The manufacturer incentivizes with us with a lease program that allows us to get everything done with no money upfront with the client.

The reason it works is because we win, too. The client saves money and manages the property better, but we save money too. In this industry, it’s really important that we’re moving the ball forward on conservation.

Epiphanies and efficiencies

Company: Aqua Trac

Founded: 2007

Location: Litchfield Park, Ariz.

Service mix: 100% irrigation consulting

Customer mix: Primarily commercial

Jim Kauth, president of Aqua Trac, shares the epiphany he had that led him to start an irrigation consulting company.

I was working on a property trying to lower the water usage, and it was 115 degrees out. We were trying to figure out a way to lower the water costs. That’s when I had the epiphany that this is what I should be doing all the time. I was a landscape designer and contractor. That property that I was working on was a large residential property. I own it now and actually live here.

I then learned everything I could learn about water conservation. I did all the classes, got all the certifications and all that stuff, but nobody wanted to hire me to save them water because water was cheap. The breakthrough in my business happened when the water rates in the Southwest went through the roof. Everybody came to see me because they needed to save money.

I came up with a way to raise the efficiency of an irrigation system and programming in a way where I could really lower the amount of water usage, but at the same time keep the plant life thriving. I started doing experiments on landscaping to see how much water I needed. Today, we are much more technical and use satellite data to help us determine if the landscape is receiving the correct amount of water.

For irrigation companies, I would say you should be inspecting every controller every month. If you can raise the efficiency of the irrigation system through inspections, you can lower the water costs by 25 percent.

My motto is, ‘People don’t do what you expect; they do what you inspect.’ We train these irrigation techs to inspect their own irrigation and how to make the repairs. We offer free training for any irrigation tech, and they can come to our training classes twice a year.

Overall, we’re trying to help the little guy do the same thing we’re doing on a big scale. I’ll give them the information free. I would train anybody in a heartbeat. The thing that people don’t realize is that in the irrigation and landscape industry, there needs to be more cooperation between all of us if we’re really going to overcome the drought we’re in.

Learning the landscape

Company: Calafia Landscape

Founded: 1998

Location: San Jose, Calif.

Service mix: 80% construction, 20% maintenance

Customer mix: 100% commercial

Annual revenue: $3.5 million projected in 2020

Rodger Preston, general manager of Calafia Landscape, explains why education is key to building rapport with employees and clients alike.

When we first started out, we were just doing residential homes. We slowly started getting into the commercial market, probably about 2001, 2002, and got away from residential homes altogether.

At a lot of the commercial properties in California, we’re required to have smart, ET water systems, where it’s solar- or satellite-based type of controllers. We would take the grass out, convert them over to drip lines and do plantings.

We always read our water meters every week to make sure our usage is staying in line with seasonal averages. If there’s a spike, then we go and investigate

to try to find out why there was a spike in case there’s a main line break or the system is programmed too much for that time frame.

Early on, they didn’t have a lot of the technology that we have now. Twenty years ago, you were trying to look at the systems and say, ‘This area is too wet or too dry based on moisture in the ground,’ and then you’d program the clock accordingly. Now, we have moisture sensors that tell you’re using too much water.

We also get recommendations from the architect when they design the systems, how much water usage we should be initially having based on their recommendations, and we use those as our starting point.

A lot of the manufacturers offer classes for the techs. Rain Bird is a good example. Then also, with the reclaimed water systems we have out here, especially in the Bay area, a lot of municipalities offer classes for us to go to as far as installing the reclaimed water systems properly and where the water comes from.

Reclaimed water is quite big out here, and it’s a lot cheaper. We learn about how they want to manage some of those systems on their properties around these towns.

We send our crew members to these classes for education, rather than just hire somebody off the street and say, ‘hey, go push the lawn or fix the sprinkler.’ We don’t want just anybody who doesn’t really understand what their overall goal is out there trying to fix something. We want to try to conserve water and bring costs down for the customer.

The customers enjoy hearing that we’re engaged in sending these people to learn about new controllers and learn about new policies from the municipalities. They see that we’re really involved in their property and trying to save them money versus just trying to service them and move on.

Crew members love it, too. They want to move up the chain and get more experience. We try to treat them right and keep them around, and we do. The economy’s good, they’re working hard, and they’re busy.