Your behavior appears to be a little unusual. Please verify that you are not a bot.


Water World: An irrigation transformation

July 31, 2023 -  By
0 Comments

LOCATION: Huntington Beach, Calif.

COMPANY: Harvest Landscape Enterprises

At a homeowners association built in the 1950s, Harvest Landscape Enterprises worked with property owners to retrofit the outdated irrigation system with new equipment. The total project spans about 141 acres and about 1,120 valves.

As part of the project, Harvest also replaced the existing landscaping and turf with drought-tolerant plantings suitable for Southern California.

“From this project, we have saved so much water and implemented new technology into the association where now it’s coming up to state-level standards,” says Max Moreno, vice president of water conservation for Harvest Landscape Enterprises.

As Harvest upgraded the system, Moreno says the company kept foundational pieces of the system, including the main lines and laterals. Moreno says the system’s original design watered turf and planters at the same time, so crews rerouted some pipes and designated one valve for turf and one valve for planters in each section.

Harvest Landscape Enterprises uses Rain Bird drip tubing in landscape beds to ensure water gets directly to the landscaping when needed. Harvest also upgraded the system controllers to HydroPoint’s WeatherTRAK OptiFlow XR controllers. Moreno says the new system allows the Harvest team to separate the water needs of each segment: turf, planters, etc. Currently, Harvest has installed nine controllers with a plan for 48 total on the property.

(Photo: Harvest Landscape Enterprises)

(Photo: Harvest Landscape Enterprises)

Drip irrigation is a key component of system upgrades to ensure plants have the right amount of water.

(Photo: Harvest Landscape Enterprises)

(Photo: Harvest Landscape Enterprises)

Harvest Landscape Enterprises worked with property owners to update an aging irrigation system and add more drought-tolerant plantings.

(Photo: Harvest Landscape Enterprises)

(Photo: Harvest Landscape Enterprises)

Updates to the system included designating valves for turf and planters in each section to maximize water applied and cut down on overall water use.

Projects wanted

Did your company recently complete a noteworthy irrigation project? Do you have photos? We want to hear about it! Email Editor Christina Herrick at cherrick@northcoastmedia.net to have your company’s irrigation project featured in our Water World section.

Related Articles

How to keep Pythium blight out of your turf
The top maintenance tips to keep your compact track loaders running smooth
Grow with Grunder: 4 ways we improved Grunder Landscaping Co.’s profitability
Why you need to sell grub control as insurance for lawns
This article is tagged with , , , and posted in Current Issue, From the Magazine, Irrigation+Water Management, Water World
Christina Herrick

About the Author:

Christina Herrick is the editor of Landscape Management magazine. Known for her immersive approach to travel from coast to coast in her previous stint as senior editor of American Fruit Grower Magazine, she uses social media (Twitter/Instagram @EditorHerrick) to share her experiences on the road with her audience. Herrick has a degree in journalism from Ohio Northern University. She can be reached at cherrick@northcoastmedia.net.

Post a Comment