Water World: How Seeger Water uses Rain Bird’s IQ4 platform

COMPANY: Seeger Water

LOCATION: San Antonio, TX

The property management company is a longtime client of Seeger Water and was its first commercial client to convert to Rain Bird’s IQ4 platform. The Teralta Corporate Park has 19 zones, and each zone averages about 40 gallons of water per minute.

“It has become our property to beta test this technology and begin to quantify the data,” says DJ Seeger, president of Seeger Water. The IQ4 sensors have been on the property for about a year.

San Antonio’s strict watering limits are part of the reason the IQ4 platform is on the property as watering is only permitted between 7 p.m. and 11 a.m.

With IQ4, Seeger says the system monitors and manages the number of stations operating in real time based on data collected from on-site controllers. The data includes water source capacity, station flow rate, station module assignment, number of valves per station and more. The IQ4 system then determines the optimal irrigation sequence.

Seeger uses the reporting function to help communicate to the client the benefit of having the technology at Teralta Corporate Park. He says the system downloads data that includes water savings every 30 days that he shares with the client.

“It creates some accountability with us to show the client that we are checking the property,” he says. “The No. 1 goal is definitely water conservation.”

Crews from Seeger Water prepare the site for IQ4 system installation.

DJ Seeger says one of the benefits of using the IQ4 system is the ability to log in and see irrigation system performance from anywhere, including from his truck.

A Seeger Water crew member installs the controller used to manage the Teralta Corporate Park’s irrigation zones.

Seeger Water uses this site as a test site to learn more about the IQ4 capabilities.

Seeger Water manages Teralta Corporate Park’s 19 irrigation zones.