Water World: Making a splash

April 26, 2021 -  By
LOCATION: Herriman, Utah
COMPANY: Stratton & Brätt

Herriman City Towne Center’s J. Lynn Crane Park is a 10-acre multiuse facility with ice skating, a playground, pavilions, grass areas, fire pits, a gazebo, a history walk, a zip line, an interactive river, a splash pad and more. Stratton & Brätt constructed the water features and amphitheater and performed the landscaping work, including 8.2 miles of irrigation pipe.

To start the splash pad project, crews excavated down 3 feet and installed 1,530 linear feet of 1- to 12-inch pipes to feed water from the pumps to the nozzles and interactive river and back to a 6,000-gallon concrete balancing tank. Crews installed 194 cubic yards of rebar-reinforced concrete for the splash pad, interactive river and four waterfalls.

“When dozens of pipes are fed to dozens of nozzles and other parts of the feature, it becomes a maze that requires careful attention to make certain there is no settling that would damage the pipes under the tons of concrete,” says Perry Brätt, a founder of Stratton & Brätt.

Stratton & Brätt installed five large pumps — up to 15 hp each — for the water features, plus additional pumps for chemicals to treat the water. There is a 40-by-20-foot maintenance room that houses the pumps and equipment to supply the water feature with clean water. A controller manages and customizes the patterns of the nozzles. Brätt estimates there are at least 40 standard adjustable nozzles from Crystal Fountains on the 7,500-square-foot splash pad.

(Photo: Stratton & Brätt)

(Photo: Stratton & Brätt)

Lynn Crane Park is a 10-acre multiuse facility with a playground, grass area, a history walk, interactive river and splash pad.

(Photo: Stratton & Brätt)

(Photo: Stratton & Brätt)

Children play in an interactive river water feature next to the splash pad.

(Photo: Stratton & Brätt)

(Photo: Stratton & Brätt)

Crews installed 1,530 linear feet of pipe to feed water to and from the nozzles and interactive river as part of the splash pad project.

(Photo: Stratton & Brätt)

(Photo: Stratton & Brätt)

Children enjoy the wandering creek that runs through the park.

