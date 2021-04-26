Water World: Making a splash

LOCATION: Herriman, Utah

COMPANY: Stratton & Brätt

Herriman City Towne Center’s J. Lynn Crane Park is a 10-acre multiuse facility with ice skating, a playground, pavilions, grass areas, fire pits, a gazebo, a history walk, a zip line, an interactive river, a splash pad and more. Stratton & Brätt constructed the water features and amphitheater and performed the landscaping work, including 8.2 miles of irrigation pipe.

To start the splash pad project, crews excavated down 3 feet and installed 1,530 linear feet of 1- to 12-inch pipes to feed water from the pumps to the nozzles and interactive river and back to a 6,000-gallon concrete balancing tank. Crews installed 194 cubic yards of rebar-reinforced concrete for the splash pad, interactive river and four waterfalls.

“When dozens of pipes are fed to dozens of nozzles and other parts of the feature, it becomes a maze that requires careful attention to make certain there is no settling that would damage the pipes under the tons of concrete,” says Perry Brätt, a founder of Stratton & Brätt.

Stratton & Brätt installed five large pumps — up to 15 hp each — for the water features, plus additional pumps for chemicals to treat the water. There is a 40-by-20-foot maintenance room that houses the pumps and equipment to supply the water feature with clean water. A controller manages and customizes the patterns of the nozzles. Brätt estimates there are at least 40 standard adjustable nozzles from Crystal Fountains on the 7,500-square-foot splash pad.

Lynn Crane Park is a 10-acre multiuse facility with a playground, grass area, a history walk, interactive river and splash pad.

Children play in an interactive river water feature next to the splash pad.

Crews installed 1,530 linear feet of pipe to feed water to and from the nozzles and interactive river as part of the splash pad project.

Children enjoy the wandering creek that runs through the park.