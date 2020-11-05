Water World: Smart house

Company: Drip Drop Lawn Care

Location: Winter Haven, Fla.

For this residential irrigation installation, the client wanted a smart irrigation system to complement the other components of his “smart house.”

“His house was fully Wi-Fi (enabled),” says Donald Batista, owner of Drip Drop Lawn Care in Winter Haven, Fla. “His light fixtures were controlled by Wi-Fi. All his doors were controlled by Wi-Fi. He also wanted to have a water supply on hand instead of having to water with the hose.”

To ensure the bahiagrass yard and rose beds received sufficient water, a three-man crew installed a dripline in the bed areas, put in Rain Bird 1806 spray heads and Rain Bird rotary nozzles and set up a Rachio smart controller to bring it all under one control center.

One challenge the Drip Drop Lawn Care team encountered was the curvy layout of the 10,000-square-foot property. Batista wanted to avoid overlapping the irrigation elements.

“We wanted to have the hydrozone to where we had all his plant material on the beds watered by the drip line and the turf areas watered by the sprays,” he says.

To contend with this issue, the team used an 18-inch hydraulic hand trencher from Barreto to trench around the curves.

All in all, the team completed the job in about eight hours.

