Waverly Industries acquires Road Solutions

Waverly Industries, a manufacturer and distributor of high-tech industrial and commercial specialty chemical products, acquired the assets of Indianapolis-based Road Solutions. Terms of the transaction was not disclosed.

RSI produces eco-friendly, winter ice-melting and ice-preventing products sold under the Biomelt, Ecosalt and Geomelt brands.

“We are excited to be a part of Waverly Industries given their reputation for quality products and world-class customer service,” said Jay Walerstein, vice president of RSI. “We expect our Road Solution clients, including the City of Cincinnati and New York City, to be well served by Waverly’s involvement.”

Theodore Schenberg, CEO of Waverly Industries, said, “RSI, along with Jay’s reputation as an industry leader in providing winter product strategies, fits well with Waverly’s mission of helping clients save money while protecting workers and the environment.”

The company said this product-line expansion of organic snow and ice melting products accompanies its already eco-friendly and cost-conscious line of broad-spectrum disinfectants and industrial coating/graffiti removal products.