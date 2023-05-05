Weathermatic: SmartLink

SmartLink is your new, VIRTUAL irrigation tech. Send global commands to any controller from your smart device, streamline inspections and proposals, monitor alerts remotely, and generate reports for your clients detailing exactly how much water (and money) you’ve saved for them. SmartLink offers a solution to current labor challenges, increases profit margins, and positions your business as an industry leader in smart water technology, conservation, and sustainability practices.

