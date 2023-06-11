Weathermatic: Walk-Site is BACK with the SmartLink App

Walk-Site, your in-field remote, is BACK with the SmartLink App. Update or download today. With this update, your phone is your remote. Eliminate trips to the controller…get more done. One-click browser access also allows you full access to the power of SmartLink. Send global commands, complete inspections and proposals, monitor alerts, and generate reports for your clients detailing exactly how much water (and money) you’ve saved for them. SmartLink offers a solution to current labor challenges, increases profit margins, and positions your business as an industry leader in smart water technology, conservation, and sustainability practices.

