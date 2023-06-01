Weller Brothers Landscape Professionals to expand into Iowa

Weller Brothers Landscape Professionals will expand into Des Moines, Iowa later this year. The company is in its 22nd year of business in the Sioux Falls, S.D., area and in its 5th year of business in Rochester, Minn. In both locations, the company provides residential and commercial landscape design and maintenance services.

“Des Moines is an attractive market, especially with all of the growth in the western suburbs,” said Cole Weller, president and CEO of Weller Brothers Landscape Professionals. “The expansion also aligns perfectly with our strategic growth plan to enter more markets throughout the Midwest over the next five years.”

Matt and Anna Stadel will manage the Des Moines branch. The Stadels are currently a landscape production manager and a landscape architect, respectively, at the Rochester, Minn. location.

“We are beyond excited for this new opportunity to grow and develop another location for Weller Brothers,” said Matt Stadel. “With the great support from our other locations, we have no doubt that we will be able to create an awesome workplace backed by high-quality craftsmanship – both of which are traits of our two current branches.”

The company said it will begin scheduling landscape design consultations in the Des Moines area in early August 2023 with plans to expand into lawn maintenance services within the following year.