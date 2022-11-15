Weller Brothers Landscaping and Action Lawn and Tree Service merge

Action Lawn and Tree Service, a lawn, tree and pond care company in Sioux Falls, S.D., joins forces with Weller Brothers Landscaping, a commercial and residential landscape design and maintenance company in Sioux Falls, S.D.

“Our Action Lawn and Tree Service customers will continue to receive the same quality services from the same team,” said Ryan Myott, owner of Action Lawn and Tree Service. “Now, with Weller Brothers, we will be the one-stop-shop for the best outdoor living experience in Sioux Falls.”

In its 21st year of business in the Sioux Falls area, Weller Brothers Landscaping recently celebrated a ribbon-cutting ceremony for its new facility in Rochester, Minn. The company’s Sioux Falls location employs approximately 100 people.

“We are very excited about this merger,” says Cole Weller, president and CEO of Weller Brothers Landscaping. “With the addition of Ryan and his team, we are able to expand our services to include enhanced pest control and a full scope of tree health, pruning and removal services. This aligns perfectly with our commitment to offering our customers a full scope of the highest quality lawn and landscape maintenance services in the Midwest.”