Werk-Brau introduces high-performance loader buckets

Werk-Brau’s new loader buckets are specifically designed for strength and durability, whether digging in virgin soil or rehandling material up to 2,000 pounds per cubic yard in density.

A 3-degree inclined bottom reduces loading forces, allowing the bucket to do more and last longer, according to the company. The bucket top channel has a strong design to withstand high digging forces. This allows the bucket to be used in harsh conditions without worry of overloading or breaking. Werk-Brau high-performance loader buckets are available in various widths with capacities from 1 to 9 cubic yards, with special designs and capabilities available upon request.

High-strength, abrasion-resistant steel is used in all critical components. All seams are welded solid to ensure extra durability.

A curved sidewall allows for greater capacity and higher yield, allowing users to dig and load more material per scoop. Auxiliary edge and teeth are available upon request to make digging easier.

The loader attachments are manufactured to the original equipment manufacturer specifications for all makes and models of all-wheel loaders.