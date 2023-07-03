Western Global’s compact fuel tank offers new solution for job site refueling

Western Global, a manufacturer of fuel and fluid storage solutions, introduces the FuelCube Type-S, a compact fuel tank that fits in the back of a truck. Available in the U.S., the FuelCube Type-S is designed to safely transport and dispense diesel fuel when and where it’s needed without hazardous material placard requirements. The dual-purpose adaptability of the tank allows businesses to use it as a truck bed tank or an on-site tank.

“Operations have been using traditional slip tanks to refuel smaller diesel equipment fleets without the need for hazardous materials placarding, but they’re looking for a more secure, user-friendly option,” said Jeff Lowe, vice president of product marketing at Western Global.

The FuelCube Type-S features a 119-gallon capacity and the dual-purpose adaptability of the tank allows businesses to use it as a truck bed tank or an on-site tank. According to the company, the FuelCube is optimal for 3/4-ton pickups or larger due to the tank’s weight when filled with fuel. Corner brackets make the tank stackable when empty to save space on the job site when removed from the truck.

Western Global said it designed the FuelCube Type-S with durability in mind, featuring built-in, weatherproof, 110 percent double-walled containment that eliminates the need for pans or basins, according to the company. The equipment cabinet also promotes longer pump and hose life by shielding the components from the elements.

“Slip tanks are ubiquitous in the equipment landscape,” Lowe said. “Despite that, they’re difficult to unload and vulnerable to fuel theft. That’s why we’re eager to offer operators a product with more adaptability, mobility and security to optimize their fueling experience.”