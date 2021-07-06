Western Products intros plow and drop spreaders for UTVs

Western Products added three new products to its line of nontruck equipment: the Western Impact mid-duty UTV straight blade plow and the Drop 250 and Drop 600 drop spreaders.

“UTVs are agile and less expensive than other snow and ice service vehicles. When equipped with purpose-built products, UTVs can dominate sidewalk work and keep crews warm, safe and inside a protected environment,” said Tyler Jones, product manager of nontruck snow and ice control products for Western Products.

The Impact mid-duty UTV plow features hydraulic positioning and a lightweight design for mid-duty recreational utility vehicles in 5-foot-6-inch and 6-foot widths. The patent-pending Sway-Frame design allows the blade to shift from side to side, keeping the blade in line with the wheel track when angling. Fully hydraulic blade control allows the operator to quickly make blade adjustments—up/down and angle—from inside the cab.

The new 2.5 cubic-foot and 6.0 cubic foot drop spreaders — constructed from laser-cut stainless steel with high-strength rivets — provide a spread width of 30 inches, 33 inches or 36 inches in a drop pattern. The stainless steel drop spreaders come standard with three mounting systems to fit most UTVs, compact tractors or wheel loaders. Variable-speed control allows the operator to match the material delivery rate to the conditions. The free-flowing material delivery system ensures a consistent amount of material flows into the spreader trough. Once the job is complete, the entire trough drops open for fast and easy material cleanout.