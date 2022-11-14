Get a preview of what’s in store for the 2022 Irrigation Show

The Irrigation Association’s (IA) Irrigation Show and Education Week returns to Las Vegas Dec. 5-9.

Stephanie Clark, IA’s vice president of strategic partnerships and business development, gave LM the inside scoop on what to expect when the Irrigation Show takes on Vegas.

Bigger and better

After a year hiatus due to COVID-19, the Irrigation Show returned in 2021 with what Clark called a “back to basics” conference. This year, she says the IA looks to offer attendees more than just a return to normal.

“This year, we wanted to increase the number of networking opportunities at the show,” she says. “We’re back with the opening reception, a Women in Irrigation breakfast and a Young Professionals Networking Social. We’re also doing a brand-new IA membership appreciation breakfast.”

Also back this year is the general session, where the IA will announce the winners of its new product contest and pitch competition.

Unless noted as invitation-only, the registration fee includes access to networking events, which Clark says the IA kept low this year. Registration before the event is $99 for members and $139 for non-members. That price nearly doubles for on-site registration.

Focused on innovation

The IA’s New Product Contest returns for its 20th year. The 2022 iteration of the contest features 30 new products in irrigation and lighting.

Product judging took place online in October, and contestants submitted a video presentation detailing the technical aspects and economic and environmental impacts. After the presentations, IA judges deliberated to pick a gold, silver and bronze winner in each category.

Attendees can then get a firsthand look at the products on the Irrigation Show website and on the trade show floor.

In addition to the new product contest, attendees can stroll down Innovation Row, which features irrigation startup companies.

“We want to promote new irrigation technologies and offer startups an opportunity to gain industry exposure,” Clark says. “Innovation Row was very busy on the floor last year, so I’m hoping our 2022 attendees will also stop by to learn about these new products and join us for the fast-paced pitch competition.”

Education connection

Education remains a focal point of the Irrigation Show in 2022. The IA will host its IA University Dec. 5-7, offering a variety of classes in landscape irrigation, landscape business basics and more.

The IA also expanded its “Industry Insights,” a series of panel discussions led by industry experts. The discussions will range from 30 minutes to one hour and provide attendees with information on the latest research, innovations, career development, sustainability and more.

The discussions are open to all show attendees. Clark also notes that IA University registration includes admission to the show floor, the Viva Las Vegas reception and other networking events.

Location, location, location

The IA plans to take full advantage of the location of its 2022 Irrigation Show. Here are some of the things the IA has planned for attendees in Vegas: