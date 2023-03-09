What’s the No. 1 tip for a successful start to spring cleanup?

Marc Mataya

Owner, Leaf Burrito

Our No. 1 tip is to hit the “go” button. Don’t hesitate to get started. Spring cleanup is a great way to revitalize the investment you’ve made in your client’s property. It might be overwhelming to know where to begin, so start with a detailed assessment of the landscape. Take note of any problem areas, keeping in mind what suffered or failed last year. This could include dead or diseased plants and overgrown shrubs or debris that can stifle new growth.

Nick Carlson

Founder and CEO, Mulch Mate

After 17-plus years in the landscape industry, there are a few things that have helped me in the middle of the crazy spring cleanup seasons: customer communication and expectation control, having your staff trained and finding efficient equipment. Make sure your customer knows exactly what to expect and when to expect it. Have your entire staff trained and have them repeat your expectations back to you, so you know they not only hear you but totally understand the expectation. More efficient equipment will allow jobs to be completed faster, with fewer people and that can reduce wear on the property.

Chris Gilbert

Business development manager, RedMax

Have a plan and be prepared. Make sure you have all your equipment serviced and enough materials ready to go. The more complete and thorough the work you do before the season begins, the easier maintenance will be in the summer. Always have business cards ready and a strategy to handle any new walk-up customers you might get through word of mouth after you do an outstanding job on a property.