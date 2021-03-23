Wilbur-Ellis adds organic surfactant

Wilbur-Ellis Agribusiness adds a new surfactant to its organic product line. Infolium-EA can be used for aquatic, non-crop vegetation, turf, ornamental applications and more.

“Infolium-EA is a nonionic surfactant, specifically formulated to bring conventional functionality to an organic surfactant,” said Jason Ellsworth, organic portfolio manager with Wilbur-Ellis Agribusiness. “By increasing both the spreadability of the spray and the active ingredients’ penetration into the leaf tissue, Infolium-EA helps pesticides perform better.”

Infolium-EA improves weed and pest control in multiple ways:

Reduces surface tension between the spray droplets and the plant cuticle

Promotes quick wetting and spreading to produce a more uniform spray deposit

Efficiently moves the active ingredient into the water channels of the leaf

Increases absorption of the product

Infolium-EA is pending EPA registration in Washington and California.