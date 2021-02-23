Wilbur-Ellis intros lineup of blended fertilizers

Wilbur-Ellis released its Perfection brand of fertilizers, high-performing blended fertilizers that can easily fit into any nutrition program.

“Our customers are looking for perfection, and we strive to help deliver it,” said Matt Wilkinson, pro markets portfolio manager for Wilbur-Ellis. “The Perfection brand fertilizer line is purposefully built to fit the needs of every lawn and landscape professional as he or she maps out seasonal nutrition plans for their customers.”

The Perfection line includes more than 40 formulations ranging from value-based nitrogen, phosphorus and potassium sources, to high-quality, premium nutrition blends that feature a range of proprietary branded technologies. These technologies include:

Wil-Cote polymer-coated urea provides controlled-release nitrogen

Puric humic acid improves nutrient uptake

Versatile Iron-Shield adds a proprietary iron source to every prill in the bag

Ndure 2.0 protects urea from the impacts of nitrogen volatilization

“Perfection offers the right fit for every lawn and every landscaped area, whether residential or business,” Wilkinson added. “The ingredients in each bag are designed to leverage Wilbur-Ellis technology, our high-quality manufacturing process and premium nutrient blends for turf growth.”