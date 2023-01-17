Wilbur-Ellis joins group of independent distributors

Wilbur-Ellis, a manufacturer of agricultural products, specialty chemicals and more will join Prokoz, a group of independent distributors of turf and ornamental products.

Prokoz is the parent company of Advanced Turf Solutions, Sierra Pacific Turf Supply, Simplot Turf and Horticulture, Metro Turf Specialists, Pocono Turf Supply, BFG Supply and more.

“We are very excited about the possibility of Wilbur- Ellis joining the Prokoz family. The entire team aligns very well with our values, and they would strengthen our position in the professional turf and ornamental markets by bringing a great deal of local experience and knowledge to Prokoz’s partnerships, which we represent,” John Johnson, president of Prokoz said.