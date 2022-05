Will Haselbauer on preparing for the future of electric equipment

Will Haselbauer, president ofin Minneapolis joins Seth Jones to predict the big changes coming in the future of the industry. Haselbauer says the rise of electric equipment has already begun and he seesplaying a big role in the future of the green industry.

Click here to read more from Haselbauer’s interview where he discusses his company, industry trends, his favorite tools to get the job done and more.